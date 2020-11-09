More than 100 rounds were fired on Halloween night along Reynolds Avenue, and Greenwood County investigators need help tracking any leads they can look into.
At about 11:35 p.m., deputies were called out to 1131 Reynolds Avenue, to a club known as The Vault, where the shooting happened, according to a report. Officers saw people leaving the area, and described the scene as chaotic.
Deputies learned from someone that a person had been shot, and officials gave first aid to the injured person until county EMS officials could arrive and take them to the hospital, the report said.
While securing the scene, investigators learned several vehicles were shot, and several people showed up at Self Regional Medical Center seeking treatment. Four people were injured, said Investigations Capt. Cody Bishop — three shot in the leg, and one hit in the arm.
Bishop said officers spoke with multiple people at the scene. There had been a party inside the club, but nothing inside seemed to indicate a fight broke out sparking the shooting. Officials reported the shooting seemed to spark outside, where people were gathered in The Vault’s parking area and others were gathered outside Rookies across the street.
Something sparked the shooting, with people firing across the street. Bishop said officers confirmed 171 rounds fired, and recovered shell casings of multiple calibers.
Investigators interviewed those who they could, and have since looked into surveillance videos from the surrounding area — video from the two venues didn’t immediately clarify much in the investigation. Bishop said investigators were pursuing leads provided through interviews, but they’re looking for more information
Anyone with details about what happened, or who knows anything regarding this shooting is asked to contact Bishop at 864-943-8701, or by emailing him at cbishop@greenwoodsc.gov. He said tips can be left anonymously, but investigators need help to find those responsible for hurting and endangering others.