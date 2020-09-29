Deputies found a woman’s body Tuesday morning at an Allegra Lane address, according to Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Courtney Snow.
At 10:50 a.m., deputies went to a location along Allegra Lane in Gray Court, where they found the woman’s body. Snow said multiple dogs were removed from the premises but did not share any additional information about the situation.
Further details are expected pending an autopsy by the Laurens County coroner, Snow said. Deputies are investigating.