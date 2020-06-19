A 77-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s walked away from his home Tuesday night, and Greenwood County deputies found him safe 16 hours later about half a mile away.
Greenwood County deputies responded to the missing person call at about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, and Sgt. Jeff Graham said the man had walked off from an apartment along Mathis Road, near Bruster’s. The man had left his house about an hour prior to that, so Graham said officers quickly set up a perimeter and began searching nearby areas, and alerting businesses.
Graham said officers used two bloodhounds, another canine search service and drones with thermal cameras to help search for the man, along with the manpower of officers searching on foot and from patrol vehicles. Officers put out what Graham called a “reverse 911” call, leaving a message with people in the surrounding area to keep an eye out for the missing man.
The man was found at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday when he knocked on the door of an apartment off Center Street, and the resident reported finding the man. He was safe and unharmed.
Graham wanted to remind residents of the sheriff’s office’s Take Me Home Project, which serves people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or any other condition or situation in which they might unexpectedly leave home or might get lost while out in public. A family member can come to the sheriff’s office and fill out a form to provide officers with the personal information, identifying details and other behavioral information needed to help identify or find their loved one if they walk off.
Graham said there are also GPS-monitoring bracelets and devices designed to be used with loved ones who might accidentally wander from home.