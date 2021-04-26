One man was hospitalized Sunday evening after he was burned by ignited gasoline during a traffic stop by Laurens County deputies, according to a news release from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5 p.m. Sunday, two Laurens County deputies were parked at the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road in Hickory Tavern when two people on a motorcycle pulled up, the release said. Officers thought the motorcycle was one that eluded officers in an earlier attempted traffic stop.
Deputies had to remove the two people from the motorcycle, and in the process it tilted over, the release said. There was no gas cap, and fuel spilled and ignited, burning the driver's body and the passenger's foot. The driver was flown to a burn center in Augusta for treatment, while the passenger was taken to an area hospital to be checked, said Courtney Snow, Laurens County Sheriff's Office public iInformation officer.
Snow had no further information about the driver's condition as of Monday afternoon. When asked for a copy of the report detailing the events of this traffic stop, she said the sheriff's office would not immediately release it, and said deputies were waiting on more information about a person involved.