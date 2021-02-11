Greenwood deputies debunked a social media post that got more than 3,000 shares making allegations that a man seen at the Civic Center Park was a wanted criminal.
The post, originally made Wednesday afternoon, described seeing a man acting suspiciously in a van at the park, followed by an update saying that man was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service. A final update to the Facebook post Thursday retracted the allegations, saying law enforcement had looked into it and confirmed the man at the park was not the same as the man the Marshals are seeking, nor was his behavior a threat to anyone.
"One of our sheriff's deputies immediately responded to that location and located the vehicle in question," Sgt. Jeff Graham with the sheriff's office said. "The deputy identified the individual driving the van and he is not wanted for anything criminal in nature. The deputy also found nothing suspicious during his interview."
The post featured multiple images of the man's van, along with screenshots of a booking photo of an unrelated man wanted in Florida. Investigators followed up by visiting the man from the park at his home Thursday before Graham confirmed that there was nothing criminal or dangerous about the man's behavior at the park.
"We would like to remind everyone that if you see something suspicious to call 911 and let a law enforcement officer check it out," Graham said. "Do not take matters into your own hands and cause harm to someone that has not done anything wrong. Things posted on social media can incite fear and grow out of control very quickly. One comment containing false information can lead a whole community down the wrong path."