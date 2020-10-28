There is no school for students or staff in Greenwood County School District 50 on Thursday, according to a tweet from the district's account.
"All schools and offices will be closed and all school and district activities are canceled," the tweet said.
The decision came as forecasts of high winds and rain from Hurricane Zeta threaten the Upstate. Heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms are expected throughout the south through Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service, with gusting winds and isolated flooding. South winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph are expected from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, with occasional gusts of up to 50 mph possible.
"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," a wind advisory said. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. The combination of gusty winds and wet to saturated soils is expected to result in scattered downed trees and power lines, with scattered power outages likely."