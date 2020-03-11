As smoke filled a man's residence, he stood on his front porch and nearly ran back into his burning house before firefighters arrived. He wanted to save his dog, which was still inside.
Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said he saw the man about to reenter the burning house Wednesday morning, but firefighters convinced him to stay out and let them go in to rescue the dog.
The fire was called in at 7:54 a.m. at 312 Cannon Road, and Holmes said within about 10 minutes firefighters had retrieved the dog safely. Firefighters gave the dog oxygen to ensure it was breathing well, and Holmes said the dog nipped at the oxygen mask and seemed healthy and active.
The fire had sparked in the crawl space underneath the house, Holmes said, and when firefighters arrived the whole area under the house was burning. Firefighters went on to extinguish the blaze, but there was extensive fire damage under the house and in the walls, with the floors burned out in two rooms.
Holmes said firefighters hadn't had the chance to fully investigate the cause of the fire, and that two adults were displaced by it.