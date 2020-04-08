Preservation South Carolina says the 20-ton crane is on site to lift the steeple of Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville. Watch a live feed of the action on Preservation South Carolina's Facebook page, starting between 10:30 and 11 a.m. today. The steeple will be lifted 12 inches and secured in its new position while money is raised to repair the frame foundation during the next two months. Donate online at: restoretrinity.org.
Crane on site to lift Trinity Episcopal steeple in Abbeville. Watch live feed today.
