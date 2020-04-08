April 8, plans are for Trinity's steeple to be detached and anchored

A tall crane is being used to help stabilize the 125-foot tall steeple of Abbeville’s historic Trinity Episcopal Church. Plans are for the steeple to be detached today and anchored as part of a two-phased effort to stabilize and restore the steeple so that the church can reopen.

 SUBMITTED photo

Preservation South Carolina says the 20-ton crane is on site to lift the steeple of Trinity Episcopal Church in Abbeville. Watch a live feed of the action on Preservation South Carolina's Facebook page, starting between 10:30 and 11 a.m. today. The steeple will be lifted 12 inches and secured in its new position while money is raised to repair the frame foundation during the next two months. Donate online at: restoretrinity.org.