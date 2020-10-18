Greenwood CPW crews worked Sunday morning to repair a broken water line on Sloan Avenue, according to officials.
A 6-inch water line broke along Sloan Avenue, said Greenwood CPW General Manager Jeff Meredith. Crews were on scene, he said, fixing the line, but the work did not interrupt water service for people in the area.
Meredith said people in the area might see sediment in their water, which is common when a pipe is breached. He said customers should continue to run their water until the sediment passes, and he said the water is still safe to use and drink.