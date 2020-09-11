Power was out for more than an hour Friday afternoon along parts of Montague Avenue and in other areas of Greenwood before being restored after damage at a Duke Energy transmission substation cut off power to three Greenwood CPW substations, according to CPW Manager Jeff Meredith.
He said about 5,500 customers were without power. Greenwood County School District 50 shared on Twitter that Northside Middle School and Merrywood Elementary School were without power.
Theo Lane, Duke's district manager for government and community relations, said a failure in a breaker at the Greenwood tie station caused the outage. The tie station provided power to multiple substations, but Lane said Duke had power restored before 2 p.m.