Until further notice, people living in the area of Carolina Avenue should boil their water before using it for cooking or drinking.
A contractor hit a water main, causing low pressures and no water in the service area, a Greenwood CPW news release said Wednesday evening. The affected areas are:
- 900-1038 Edgefield St.
- All of Carolina Avenue
- 347 Mineral Ave.
- 815-825 Spring St.
- All of Springwood Trail
- 349-521 Marion Ave.
- All of Meeks Alley
- All of Woodson Court
Residents and businesses in these areas are advised to boil water for at least one minute before use. Low pressure and lack of service could cause water to become contaminated, but immediate actions are being taken to fix the problem and protect the water system.
Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes, either, the release said. Once sampling confirms the safety of the water, CPW will rescind the boil water advisory.
Anyone with questions may call Greenwood CPW at 864-942-8100.