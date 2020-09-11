Power was out Friday afternoon along parts of Montague Avenue and in other areas of Greenwood after damage at a Duke Energy transmission substation cut off power to three Greenwood CPW substations, according to CPW Manager Jeff Meredith said. He said about 5,500 customers were without power.
Theo Lane, Duke district manager for government and community relations, was working to get more information on the outage. Greenwood County School District 50 shared on Twitter that Northside Middle School and Merrywood Elementary School were without power.
This is a developing story.