Counting sheep while driving can be dangerous, but some drivers Monday evening along U.S. Highway 25 North couldn't help but count the creatures along with cows that breached a fence near the highway.
Greenwood County Animal Control Officer Joseph Brooks said four cows and four sheep were able to slip out through a piece of fencing that was damaged. Brooks said he didn't see the animals get out onto the highway, but officers had to slow traffic anyway to ensure everyone's safety during after-work traffic.
"It was just a mess because of the time of day," he said.
He said officers with the Ware Shoals Police Department helped deputies by being on the highway with patrol lights on, to alert drivers to slow down. The animals' owner was contacted, and officers were able to corral them back into their fenced-in area.
"It's something we have to deal with pretty often in the county, actually, livestock getting loose," Brooks said.
For the most part, he said animals don't like to walk on paved roadways, and they'll avoid things that scare them. Recently, pot-bellied pigs have posed the biggest problem in getting loose, Brooks said, but officers respond quickly to ensure the animals are safely returned home.