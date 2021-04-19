When postal workers and bank tellers came to work Monday, they were greeted with the sight of spray paint on the buildings of their workplace.
Countybank’s Uptown building was painted with graffiti along the back walls of the bank’s two buildings. A car parked behind the bank building was also spray-painted with graffiti. The windows along the front of the windows of the post office along Phoenix Street were also spray painted.
“We are investigating it,” Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said.
Chaudoin said police were examining photos and video as well as talking with one person about the incident. Police are also examining the graffiti to see if it is gang-related. Spray paint cans were found in the area of the graffiti.
Video surveillance showed a person run across the street from the post office to the backside of the Countybank building before spray painting a 2019 white Toyota Camry on the roof, hood, trunk and both side panels of the vehicle with black spray paint, a police report said.
A spokesperson for Countybank declined to comment.
This is a developing story.