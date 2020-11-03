An electrical short sparked a fire in a mobile home Tuesday morning on Stone Oak Lane, according to officials.
Wiring in the attic shorted, setting a beam and insulation on fire, Greenwood County Fire Chief Steve Holmes said. Firefighters got there before the building started to burn freely, tearing through part of the ceiling to douse the fire.
Officials had to cut power to the building. Holmes said only one person was living there.
The American Red Cross is helping the resident by providing financial assistance for food, clothes and other essentials.