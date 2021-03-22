The body of a white woman washed up Sunday on the shores of the Saluda River in Ware Shoals, according to law enforcement, and officials are working to identify who she is.
Ware Shoals police learned of the body at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Chief Bryan Louis said. He said a fisherman reported seeing the body, which washed up about 500 yards from a dam in Ware Shoals, off S.C. Highway 25 and Beacham Road.
Louis said the state Department of Natural Resources was called to investigate, and DNR has worked with Ware Shoals police on investigating a missing person case in the area by helping search waterways. The State Law Enforcement Division was also called to help investigate the location the woman's body was found, along with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said his office was helping investigate the death and perform an autopsy. He was working to contact the woman's next of kin at about 11 a.m. Monday.