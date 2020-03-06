The Newberry County coroner identified the man who died Thursday after he was struck by a car Sunday on Interstate 26.
Timothy Hudson, 45, of Newberry died Thursday at Prisma Health Richland, where he was being treated for his injuries in the wreck, Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece said.
The wreck happened at 2:15 a.m. Sunday, near mile marker 83 along I-26 west, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt with the state Highway Patrol. Hudson and another person were standing at the back of a disabled 1997 Chevrolet SUV when a 2014 Ford Mustang that was headed west struck them both along with the SUV.
The pedestrians were taken by EMS to a Richland County hospital, and while the other person had non-life-threatening injuries, Hudson would later die at the hospital.