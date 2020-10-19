The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity Monday of the woman who died Sunday night in a single-vehicle wreck.
Ashley Marie Horne, 27, of Newberry died at the scene, said Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The wreck happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday near mile marker 56 on Interstate 26, two miles east of Clinton, said trooper Joe Hovis. Horne was westbound in a pickup truck that ran off the left side of the highway, hit a median and overturned on the eastbound side.
A passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, wasn’t injured. A second passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital.