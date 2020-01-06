Officials released the identity Monday of the inmate who died Friday morning at the Laurens County detention center.
Aaron Anthony Hewitt, 42, died at the Johnson Detention Center, according to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Robin Morse. Hewitt was found dead in his cell at 5 a.m. Friday, and Laurens County Sheriff’s Office staff called in the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate, per protocol. The cause and manner of his death have not been released.
Hewitt had been in jail since Oct. 30 on charges of murder, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Aqua Barksdale of Fountain Inn.
A release Friday from the sheriff’s office offered no additional information, and Morse’s email identifying Hewitt directed any further questions to SLED.
SLED Public Information Officer Tommy Crosby confirmed on Friday the investigation was underway but said he did not have specific details to share about it.