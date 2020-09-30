A Gray Court woman was apparently mauled to death by dogs, according to officials with the county coroner's office.
Jacqueline Nicole Robinson, 32, was found deceased Tuesday morning at an Allegra Lane residence in Gray Court. Laurens County Sheriff's Office officials shared Tuesday that they responded to the location, found Robinson's body and removed several dogs from the premises.
Following an autopsy Wednesday morning, Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp said the cause of death appeared to be mauling by dogs.
This case is under investigation.