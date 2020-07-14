State agents were called in to investigate a death in Abbeville after a police officer there reported a man had died behind the courthouse.
Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said officers were dispatched at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in reference to the body, and they cleared the scene at about 11:40 a.m.
The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to lead the investigation. SLED Spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed agents were investigating a death, and were in Abbeville collecting evidence.
After the autopsy was completed, Abbeville County Coroner Ronnie Ashley said a city officer saw the man take his own life, and ruled the death as a suicide.