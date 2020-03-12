Concern about the spread of the coronavirus is resulting in the cancellation of concerts and other events in the nearby area.
- Saturday's Dan + Shay concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has been postponed until Sept. 10.
- Saturday's Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival has been postponed indefinitely.
- Tuesday's America concert at the Peace Center in Greenville has been canceled. No alternate date has been announced.
Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America released a statement about their decision to cancel the event: “In an effort to do our part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus among our fans and the country at large, the band America has made the decision to postpone shows booked for the coming weeks. We will do everything possible to reschedule when feasible. We encourage everyone to stay informed and follow the advice of the medical community to keep themselves healthy at this time.”
Ticketholders for this event will receive a refund within the next 48 hours, according to the Peace Center.
This isn't the only performance that was halted at the Peace Center concert hall. A Thursday night performance by violinist Itzhak Perlman and pianist Rohan De Silva was also canceled because of COVID-19, as were the April 1 and 21 performances by the Hong Kong Ballet.