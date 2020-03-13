Concern about the spread of the coronavirus is resulting in the cancellation of concerts and other events in the nearby area. Here is a listing, which is being updated as information is provided:
- Saturday’s Dan + Shay concert at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has been postponed until Sept. 10.
- Saturday’s Greenville St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival has been postponed indefinitely.
- Winter Jam, scheduled for March 20 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been canceled.
- Tuesday’s America concert at the Peace Center in Greenville has been canceled. No alternate date has been announced.
- Ticketholders for this event will receive a refund, according to the Peace Center.
- A Thursday night performance by violinist Itzhak Perlman and pianist Rohan De Silva was also canceled, as were the April 1 and 21 performances by the Hong Kong Ballet.
- Abbeville Opera House is rescheduling the following upcoming three shows: Abbeville Opera House Comedy Presents: Valarie Storm; America's #1 '80s Tribute Band: The Breakfast Club; Back by Popular Demand Comedy Show: 5 Comics, One Night Only. Times for the rescheduled shows have not been announced at this time. Refunds and exchanges are being issued for ticketholders to these shows. AOH performances will resume March 28 with the live theater production of "The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe."
- Wild Hare Productions in Greenwood is suspending rehearsals and gatherings between March 13 and 23, or until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community leaders provide more conclusive evidence about how to proceed. Monitor Wild Hare's website and Facebook page for updates.
- Greenwood Community Theatre is suspending ticket sales. However, Cambridge Academy's production of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" Jr. is still scheduled to go on March 19 and 20.