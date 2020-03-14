Concern about the spread of the coronavirus is resulting in the cancellation of concerts and other events in the nearby area. Here is a listing, which is being updated as information is provided:
Greenville Swamp Rabbits, scheduled for Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been canceled.
Georgia on My Mind: A Celebration of Ray Charles and His Music scheduled for Sunday at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Adam Sandler, scheduled for Tuesday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been postponed.
How to Survive Middle School, scheduled for Wednesday at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Greenwood County Sheriff's Office's 33rd annual Deer Supper, which was scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.
John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell: A Tribute to Nat King Cole and the Ladies of Song at the Peace Center in Greenville scheduled for Thursday was postponed.
The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, scheduled for Thursday at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Hammer of the Gods: Led Zepplin Tribute, scheduled for Friday at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Jay Leno’s performance at the Peace Center scheduled for Friday was postponed.
Winter Jam, scheduled for Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been canceled.
The Malpass Brothers, scheduled for Saturday at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Sesame Street, scheduled for March 21-22 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been canceled.
Capitol Steps, scheduled for March 22 at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México, scheduled for March 25 at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
The Isaacs with Terry Bradshaw, scheduled for March 28 at the Newberry Opera House, has been postponed.
Jurassic World, scheduled for April 9-12 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been canceled.
Zac Brown Band, scheduled for April 24 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, has been postponed.
Tuesday’s America concert at the Peace Center in Greenville has been canceled. No alternate date has been announced. Ticketholders for this event will receive a refund, according to the Peace Center.
A Thursday night performance by violinist Itzhak Perlman and pianist Rohan De Silva was also canceled, as were the April 1 and 21 performances by the Hong Kong Ballet.
Abbeville Opera House is rescheduling the following upcoming three shows: Abbeville Opera House Comedy Presents: Valarie Storm; America’s #1 ‘80s Tribute Band: The Breakfast Club; Back by Popular Demand Comedy Show: 5 Comics, One Night Only. Times for the rescheduled shows have not been announced at this time. Refunds and exchanges are being issued for ticketholders to these shows. AOH performances will resume March 28 with the live theater production of “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe.”
Wild Hare Productions in Greenwood is suspending rehearsals and gatherings between March 13 and 23, or until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and community leaders provide more conclusive evidence about how to proceed. Monitor Wild Hare’s website and Facebook page for updates.
Greenwood Community Theatre is suspending ticket sales. However, Cambridge Academy’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” Jr. is still scheduled to go on March 19 and 20.