Coronaca's Bi-Lo will soon be under another grocery store chain.
Alex Lee Inc. announced Tuesday in a press release the company will purchase 20 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
“We are excited to add these new locations to our retail store portfolio,” Brian George, president and CEO of Alex Lee, said in a press release. “We have an opportunity to accelerate our growth in these markets while continuing to provide shoppers with a unique grocery shopping experience in their local communities.”
Alex Lee will operate the store at 3353 Highway 72/221 E. as one of 15 new KJ’s Market IGA stores.
“The stores will remain open as BI-LO stores until the transaction is complete,” the release said.
The release said stores will stagger their transitions to the new brands from September to November. Of the 20 stores acquired, Alex Lee will operate 15 stores under the KJ’s Market IGA brand and five stores under the Lowes Foods brand.
The release said Alex Lee will meet with existing Bi-Lo employees in each store to discuss employment opportunities.
In late 2019, Alex Lee purchased W. Lee Flowers and Company, a grocery store based in Scranton, which owned and operated KJ’s Market IGA.
Earlier this year, Food Lion announced that it would acquire a number of Bi-Lo grocery stores as well as the longtime distribution center in Mauldin.
The Bi-Lo on Montague Avenue in Greenwood as well as the stores in Saluda and Prosperity were included in the Food Lion acquisition. Those locations are not expected to convert to their new brands until early 2021.