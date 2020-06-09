Charles “Chuck” Cook handily defeated John Gray in the Republican primary for outgoing McCormick County Councilman Byron Thompson's District 3 seat. Cook took 87.42% of the 819 total votes.
"I’m very gratified and I appreciate the support that I received from the voters of the district and the committee that helped me campaign," Cook said. "I certainly hope to be an effective county councilman and effectively represent my district."
Thompson, a Democrat, committed to only serving an additional term when seeking reelection in 2016. No Democrat filed for the seat.
Cook, 73, has a background in public administration. Before his retirement in 2003, he spent 34 years with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, mostly in Washington, D.C. He and his, wife, Ellen, have a daughter, Amber, a son, George, and two grandchildren, Amelia and Anne.
Gray, 65, had a 45-year career in law enforcement. He was an investigator and supervisor with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. His wife, Rhonda, works as a speech therapist at Self Regional Medical Center.