Noticed a smell of smoke or haze in the air in Greenwood?
Where there's smoke there's fire, but some fires are set on purpose. The state Forestry commission has two prescribed burns in the southern part of Greenwood County. Two burns, one covering 11 acres and the other covering 100, are intended to reduce hazards, according to a forestry commission map providing updates on active burns.
South of Greenwood, in parts of McCormick and northern Edgefield counties, there are other controlled burns. A map of all active burns tracked by the forestry commission is available online at bit.ly/3vaYeju.