The weekend’s rain continued through part of Monday, causing flooding that forced several county roads closed, according to officials, with more rain expected through Wednesday.
A map of the active roadblocks and closures is available online at bit.ly/30ficdO. Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney said officials expected rain to move into the area again Monday night and continue to increase overnight.
More than 2 inches of rain had been recorded by about noon Monday at the Greenwood County Airport, with officials issuing a flood warning that lasted until 2:45 p.m.
At one point, more than 1,400 Duke Energy customers were without power early in the afternoon because of an outage centered on Hodges, affecting many of the same people who lost power Saturday night after an earlier storm moved through Greenwood County. Power was restored at about 2 p.m. Hodges Elementary was without power because of the outage, but school continued to operate.
“What we’re really dealing with right now is just flooded roads,” McKinney said.
Flooding had been reported in central and southern parts of the county, he said, but as the rain slowed the water began to drain and run off. McKinney said if the rain picked back up, it could spell additional flooding for low-lying parts of the county.
The National Weather Service predicted flooding for Greenwood, Ware Shoals, Ninety Six, Cokesbury, Hodges, Troy, Greenwood State Park and the Ninety Six Historical Site.
For people who can’t avoid being on the roads, the Greenwood Police Department urges drivers to take it slow and keep their headlights on.
“It’s all about speed and visibility,” Greenwood police Public Information Officer Jonathan Link said. “It takes longer to stop on a wet road than a dry one.”
Police answered a couple calls about minor collisions in the rain Monday morning, he said, so he took to Facebook to tell travelers to slow down and mind their headlights. Keeping headlights on increases visibility for everyone, lighting the road ahead and helping make your car easier to see for others, Link said.