Glad-handing candidates will find themselves in unfamiliar territory when filing opens at noon Monday.
The elections office and staff members will be the same, but there are new directives: call ahead and keep your distance.
Connie Moody, Greenwood County director of voter registration and elections, announced her office has set up a filing procedure to protect the health and wellness of staff and potential candidates during the coronavirus pandemic.
To file for political office, candidates need to call to set up an appointment. Appointments will be conducted in 15-minute intervals to reduce the number of candidates who are in the office at any given time.
Filing forms are available on the state election commission website, scvotes.org. Moody is encouraging candidates to print and complete the forms prior to arrival. However, the filing form must be signed in the presence of the elections office staff.
Moody also asks for candidates to “practice appropriate social distancing while in the office.”
The Greenwood Voter Registration and Elections Office is at 600 Monument St. Suite 113. For information or to set up an appointment, call 864-942-858.