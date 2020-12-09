It's the headline no community newspaper wants to publish. It's the headline no community should want to see on the front page of its newspaper.
But on Dec. 2, The Observer of Ware Shoals carried a story on its front page that signaled the end of its own storied run. The headline said it all: The Observer announces plans to suspend publication immediately.
Citing "serious health issues," the paper's publisher, Dan Branyon, shared the news with readers. It was a bluntly honest explanation outlining medical treatments and the need to focus on his own health that led to the decision.
"We greatly appreciate your loyalty and understanding as we make this difficult decision," Branyon wrote. "You have been faithful over the past 39 plus years we have been publishing this weekly, community newspaper. Were we to have our way, this would not be necessary. Yet, we find ourselves in the position of having no other choice."
Branyon's message to readers of the small Greenwood County town went on to thank friends and family members who had recently stepped in to help them get the paper out, as well as thank those who have flooded him with "cards, letters and other acts of support."