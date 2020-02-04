A slow-moving cold front could spell about 3 inches of rain across much of Greenwood and surrounding counties, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
A release the NWS sent out early Tuesday warns that the front will focus a flow of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. The front will trigger periods of heavy rain in the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia. The rain could start as early as Tuesday night, continuing through to Thursday evening over the western Piedmont of North Carolina.
"Enough rain may fall to raise the potential for flooding along creeks, streams and low-lying areas," the release said.
The front brings with it the possibility of severe thunderstorms. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts, and the service said brief tornadoes can't be ruled out.