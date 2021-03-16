A driver died and a child was injured Monday night after a van ran off a Laurens County road and overturned, officials said Tuesday morning.
Selena Rayne Lindsey, 28, of Clinton died Monday night at the Laurens County Hospital, according to Laurens County Chief Deputy Coroner Patti Canupp.
The wreck happened at about 9:45 p.m. Monday, along Greenplain Road about two miles east of Clinton, state Highway Patrol Master Trooper Garry Miller said. Lindsey was in a 2008 Chevrolet van and was near Greenplain's intersection with Wadsworth Lane when the van ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and utility pole and then overturned.
Lindsey was not wearing a seat belt and was injured and thrown from the van. She was taken to a Laurens County hospital for treatment where she later died, Miller said. A child was in the van in a child seat, and while they were injured, they weren't ejected or trapped in the vehicle, Miller said. The child was taken to a Greenville hospital for treatment.