Hosea Cleveland defeated Mark Welch and won the Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District to face Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan in November.
"It's always good to be on the winning side," Cleveland said.
With 91% of counties reporting, Cleveland had a 13-point lead over Welch.
Cleveland credited his name recognition from running for public office previously as a big reason for his success.
This will be the second time he has represented the Democratic party in the general election for this seat.
Cleveland, a retired insurance agent from Seneca, has run for this seat multiple times. He campaigned in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He was the Democratic nominee in 2016, losing to Duncan in the general election. He had previously explored a bid to run for state House in the 1990s. After his wife died of breast cancer, he decided to focus on raising his two daughters.
Running in a deeply red district, Cleveland said he could find common ground with a number of voters there. Espousing a moderate view of health care, he hoped to differentiate himself from the more progressive views of the Democratic party.
Cleveland attends St. Matthews Baptist Church in Westminster.
Welch, a retired teacher from Seneca, ran for Congress on a platform of economic fairness that included adequate health care for all, high quality education and affordable housing. An American government teacher for 22 years, Welch said that years ago Republicans and Democrats worked together and got things done.
This is the first time Welch has sought public office.
Attempts to reach Welch for comment were unsuccessful.
Duncan could not be reached for comment but his chief of staff, Allen Klump, provided the Index-Journal with an email statement from Duncan:
"I am deeply honored to once again be the Republican nominee for South Carolina's Third Congressional District," Duncan said. "I'm confident we can get our economy back on track and protect the American Dream by adhering to the constitution, supporting limited government, injecting fiscal responsibility, upholding South Carolina values, and applying common sense."