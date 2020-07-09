Greenwood City Council voted 5-2 on an emergency ordinance to require face coverings in all foodservice and retail establishments in the city. Mayor Brandon Smith and Councilman Ronnie Ables were the lone dissenting votes.
The ordinance, effective 8 a.m. Monday, will require all customers of any business in the city to wear face coverings while inside the enclosed areas of the establishment. All staff of these businesses will be required to wear face coverings as well.
There are a number of exemptions from this ordinance. For example, masks are not required to be worn outdoors if social distancing of at least 6 feet is possible and observed. Also, exemptions are in place for those that cannot wear a face mask for medical reasons, religious reasons, or for children under the age of 10.
While dining in at a restaurant, a patron will have to wear a mask until seated. Masks are not required if an individual works in a private, individual office, or if being directed by law enforcement.
The penalty for violating the ordinance for individuals is a fine not to exceed $100. An owner, manager or supervisor of an establishment can be fined up to $500. Businesses can also face the revocation of its permit and license or be deemed a public nuisance for repeated violations of this ordinance.
The ordinance will be in effect for 61 days unless repealed by a two-thirds vote of city council.