Churches are implementing measures to minister to their congregations and limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
Friday afternoon, the Rev. Mary Balfour Dunlap of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood emailed church families to tell them all events at the church are canceled or postponed through March, with the exception of Sunday morning worship services.
An organ recital has been postponed, whereas Lenten suppers and a Lenten luncheon have been canceled, along with various church meetings. Offering plates will be at the back of the sanctuary and not passed among the pews and congregants. There will be only drinks served during coffee hour.
Likewise, Rock Presbyterian Church in Greenwood is implementing measures to limit physical contact, such as not passing offering plates and greeting each other with a word "instead of a handshake or a hug," according to an email sent to church families.
The Rev. Kyle Hite of First Presbyterian Church in Greenwood said the church is suspending gatherings centered on food, including Wednesday evening programs, the senior lunch and the Lenten luncheon.
"At this point, our worship is still on go, but worship will probably be a bit different," Hite said. "There will probably be smaller crowds so we can spread out a bit, to limit social interaction. The offering plate will not be passed. We are also going online. We will do a livestream and a video will be immediately following."
Worship services are often large gatherings of people, Hite concedes.
"At this point, it seems the spread is fairly contained, but as weeks go along, worship might have to be put on pause, too. Anyone who has symptoms of any sort or who is susceptible to illness is recommended to stay at home. We're putting in measures to care for those who might be shut in. This is something we have not seen before."
The Rev. Tony Hopkins of First Baptist Church of Greenwood said Sunday services are happening, but those in attendance are discouraged from shaking hands with one another.
"We're encouraging hygiene and we are not passing offering plates or Communion plates, but people may put their contributions in them," Hopkins said. "We haven't really made any decisions past Sunday...We've encouraged people who are sick to stay home and those with concerns about their immune systems to stay home."
Bishop Oliver T. McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Greenwood wrote in an email to the Index-Journal: "Morris Chapel Baptist Church will hold Sunday morning worship services. However, we proceed with all caution and will follow the requirements given to the nation by the CDC. We have suspended our participation in the Lenten Community Pilgrimage (luncheon) for April 8. That service has been canceled."