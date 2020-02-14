Chick-fil-A is getting ready to open its third Greenwood location, this time on Lander University's campus.
An official timeline is still in the works, but the university and the Atlanta-based fast-food chain hope to open the campus store by the start of the 2020-21 academic year, Lander announced in a news release.
The location will be a full-service restaurant, serving only lunch and dinner at first but eventually adding breakfast to the menu. The restaurant will be located on the ground floor of the Grier Student Center, in the space occupied by Twisted Taco and Which Wich. Twisted Taco will be phased out when construction begins, and Which Wich will be relocated to the learning center to share space with the university's Provisions on Demand.
"We are greatly looking forward to this expansion of our dining options," Mathew Lugo, director of dining services at Lander, said in the release. "This new location will also be a great opportunity for students who are looking for part-time employment."
This announcement comes after an agreement to expand the Starbucks at the Jackson Library, doubling the size of the store by adding another espresso machine, a second register, more storage and prep space and customer seating.