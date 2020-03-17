Charles Costner will take the reins of G. Frank Russell Technology Center from current Director Bonnie Corbitt, who is retiring.
Costner has been principal at Abbeville High School for the past six years. He also serves on as the director of the Abbeville County Alternative School, a position he has had for two years.
Costner’s resume also includes tenures as the principal at Long Cane Primary, Long Cane Elementary and J.S. Wright Middle in Abbeville County.
“I am excited about this new career opportunity in District 50,” Costner said in a release. “RTC offers a great opportunity for students to enhance their talents and skills through a diverse range of career clusters. I look forward to building positive relationships with the faculty, staff, students, and parents as we continue to produce college and career ready graduates.”
Costner received his bachelor’s, master's and doctorate from Clemson University.
“Dr. Costner has proven to be an outstanding educator in Abbeville County Schools,” District 50 Superintendent Steve Glenn said in a release. “He has an exceptional track record of success in public education and will provide the leadership necessary to continue RTC’s tradition of excellence.”