Carolina Pride expanding operations in Greenwood County

Carolina Pride, a packaged meat producer, announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County. Eddy Carolina Pride LLC, the company that owns the Carolina Pride packing plant, will invest $8 million in the project, which is expected to generate 50 new jobs.
Located at 1 Packer Ave. in Greenwood, Carolina Pride produces pork products such as hot dogs, smoked sausages, cocktails, luncheon meats, hams, bacon and pork sausage. The company is planning to completely renovate the manufacturing space of their 150,000-plus-square-foot plant. This upgraded space will allow the firm to increase bacon, sausage and cold cut production, as well as to begin to produce new categories of products at the location.
With construction expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, hiring for the new positions will take place in March and April of this year.
South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers praised the expansion in a prepared statement.
“Carolina Pride's expansion is great news for South Carolina agribusiness, creating new jobs in the packing industry as well as new opportunities for farmers and feed manufacturers," he said. "Agribusiness is South Carolina's largest industry, and we thank Eddy Packing for strengthening our state with this investment."
“We at Eddy Packing are extremely excited to have this opportunity to produce quality meat products at the plant in Greenwood," Chief Executive Officer Jim Reed said in a prepared statement.
"We have been very impressed by the strong customer relationships that Carolina Pride has developed in its core market, and the Eddy team looks forward to continuing to serve those customers into the future," he added. "The entire Eddy team is excited to partner with Carolina Pride to continue to provide industry leading products with excellent customer service.”
Melissa Spencer, whose Greenwood County Council district includes the plant, praised the expansion plans.
"For more than 90 years, Carolina Pride has been investing in Greenwood," she said in a prepared statement. "The 50 new jobs that this expansion will create will make a major impact on the greater Greenwood community. I am proud to see this growth for not only the county, but for the city of Greenwood as well."
“It’s always a good day in Greenwood when a long-standing corporation chooses to further invest in our county," A.P. "Chip" Stockman, chairman of Greenwood Partnership Alliance, said in a prepared statement. "Thank you to Eddy Packing for their commitment to growing the Carolina Pride brand and to Greenwood.”