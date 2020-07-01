Art Bush, a Greenwood CPW commissioner, will take on the role of interim CEO of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance on a voluntary basis.
“I cannot think of a person with more heart and commitment to the organization’s health and mission than Art,” GPA Board Chairman Chip Stockman said in a press release. “When he believes in something, he gives it his all and this organization will benefit greatly from his years of leadership in the private sector and knowledge of utility infrastructure.”
Bush will work with outgoing CEO Heather Simmons Jones during the next 10 days to ensure the transition is smooth. Bush will start as interim CEO on July 11.
He also serves on the Partnership’s board of directors representing Greenwood CPW and was recently selected to fill the role of secretary on the executive committee for 90 days, taking over for Greenwood County Council Vice Chairman Chuck Moates who is no longer on the board.
In a follow-up email, Stockman said Bush offered to serve as the Partnership’s interim CEO.
“By an electronic vote of the Executive Committee this morning, Mr. Bush was accepted as the interim executive of the Greenwood Partnership Alliance,” Stockman said in the email. “That vote of the Executive Committee will be offered for ratification at the next board meeting.”
Moates, County Council Chairman Steve Brown and Councilman Robbie Templeton will no longer serve on the board because Greenwood County Council voted 6-1 on May 19 to leave the Partnership on June 30 and no longer contribute $300,000 to the organization. Templeton was the lone dissenting vote.
Brown listed reasons county council was ending its funding for the organization, including a lack of accountability, public chiding by GPA board members and disparaging remarks about council as reported by former employees. Bush was the only GPA board member to speak to council at that meeting while others opted to have letters read into the record.
Following the county’s vote to leave, the GPA board met for two closed-door meetings concerning personnel matters. After the second executive session, the board returned to open session and voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Jones, who served seven years as CEO.
Jones cited concerns about laying off staff after the county removed its $300,000 annual allotment as a reason for her resignation. Her last day will be July 10.
On June 17, County Council voted to send a letter to the state Department of Commerce and other economic development entities designating County Manager Toby Chappell as the official point of contact for economic development in Greenwood County.