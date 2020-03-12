Brewer Middle School was put on a hold Thursday afternoon after a threat was found written on the boys' bathroom wall, according to officials.
Greenwood County School District 50 officials tweeted at 3:21 p.m. that a threat on the bathroom wall triggered a hold — which as opposed to a lockout, still allows people to come into the school while restricting student and staff movement within. Meanwhile, law enforcement worked alongside school administrators to investigate the threat.
As a precaution, law enforcement will help Brewer staff with dismissal, the tweet said. This threat comes on the heels of multiple threats made at Northside Middle School and about two weeks after an earlier written threat put the school on hold.