Northside Middle School went on lockout Tuesday morning as law enforcement and school officials investigated a written bomb threat, district officials announced shortly before 11 a.m.
Students and faculty were not be permitted inside or outside of the building until law enforcement lifted lockout at about 11:30 a.m.
Greenwood County School District 50's social media accounts posted that the school had returned to normal operation.
This is the third such threat the school has encountered this month.