Schools in Greenwood County School District 52 are dismissing early because of a bomb threat written on a bathroom wall, Superintendent Rex Ward said Thursday afternoon.
Someone wrote a threat on the wall of a bathroom stall at Ninety Six High School, Ward said, and the threat listed a specific time. Ward said as a precaution, the district decided to dismiss students early.
Ninety Six primary and elementary schools are dismissing at 2 p.m., with the middle and high school dismissing at 2:20 p.m., Ward said.
As of 1:40 p.m., he said Ninety Six police and agents with the State Law Enforcement Division were still on scene, checking the middle and high school for any danger. Ward said they would continue searching until the schools were cleared.