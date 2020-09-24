An out-of-control vehicle careened into a highway sign and overturned beside U.S. Highway 221 in Coronaca — but it was a pontoon boat, not a car, that ran off the road.
State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said a Saluda man was heading north on 221 in a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck, turning westbound onto Highway 246. During the turn, the pontoon boat the man was towing came off its trailer and fell off into the grass beside the roadway. The boat took out some highway signage as it fell.
No one was injured in this situation, and no other vehicle was struck.
The driver, 19-year-old James Arnold, was charged with failure to secure load, Bolt said.