Josh Bearden and Jimmy Peeler won at-large seats on the Troy Town Council, according to preliminary election results.
Two of five seats were up for grabs Tuesday night.
Peeler received 42.1% of the vote, while Bearden got 33.6%.
Bearden, 24, has lived in the Troy community for eight years and within the town for nearly three years. He is a volunteer fireman who also serves as secretary for the Troy Fire Department. In his role as secretary, he serves as a liaison between the town council and the fire department.
Peeler, 78, served as mayor for 16 years and eight years as a councilman. Peeler, a retired mail carrier, said he has been in Troy since 1952.
Brandon Brooks and wife Michelle Brooks, both incumbents, lost.