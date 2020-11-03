Receiving 60.1% of the vote, Democratic incumbent Henry Banks won the McCormick County Council District 1 seat, according to unofficial election returns.
Banks faced Republican challenger Payton Busbee and write-in candidate Joy Bell Turman in Tuesday’s election. Busbee received 31.6% of the vote.
“I feel good,” Banks said. “I would like to give thanks to the people in District 1 for putting me in one more time. Things are looking up in McCormick, and I’m glad be a part of it.”
Banks said the capital project sales tax is funding eight projects.
“We’ve finished about half of them,” he said, noting that the two EMS buildings and converting the old school into a civic center are priorities.
“I’m glad to have a chance to be around,” he said.
Banks worked for Monsanto for 34 years before retiring and is married to Mamie Banks. They have five children and nine grandchildren.
Banks said before the election he would continue to focus on bringing jobs into the county that would allow young people to work and stay within the county.
Busbee, 20, is a full-time student at Clemson University and is a part-time waitress and front of house manager at Sole Sushi Bar & Grill and Michelle’s Pizza. She is the daughter of Kevin and Marissa Busbee.
Turman, 42, and her husband live in McCormick County. She works at Ninety Six High School.