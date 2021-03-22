After a five-month search, authorities say they have found the body of a Ware Shoals woman who had been reported missing.
The Greenwood County Coroner's Office used two tattoos and metal screws in her right hand to verify that the body found Sunday along the Saluda River is that of 54-year-old Donna Babb.
The body of a white woman washed up Sunday on the shores of the Saluda River in Ware Shoals, according to law enforcement, and officials worked to identify who she was.
At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a fisherman reported seeing the body, which washed up along the Saluda River about 500 yards from a dam, Ware Shoals Police Chief Bryan Louis said.
Louis said the state Department of Natural Resources was called to investigate, and DNR worked with Ware Shoals police to investigate Babb's case by helping search waterways. The State Law Enforcement Division was also called to help investigate, along with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
An autopsy was performed Monday morning in Abbeville. The cause and manner of her death are still pending further investigation, Greenwood County Coroner Sonny Cox said.
Babb was last seen in early October, and family reported her missing when they hadn't heard from her in a while. She was last seen near 14 Lee St., Ware Shoals, and for months law enforcement worked with law enforcement and private search agencies to follow up on any clues to her location.
Ware Shoals police worked with crews to drain a retention pond near the dam on the Saluda River in order to search it, with help from DNR divers, a search plane and forensic dogs. On Dec. 3, police checked on a tip regarding an embankment near the dam, where they found a purse with insurance cards belonging to Babb, along with other items like jewelry and coins.
When officers recovered Babb's body, Louis said the only item of note on her besides her clothing was a bracelet.
In January, Babb's sister Jeannie Simpson spoke out seeking any tips from anyone who knew her sister's whereabouts. She said her family was scared and worried for Babb and spoke about the need to know what happened to her.
"I'm afraid of going the rest of my life without knowing what's happened to my sister," she said in January. "We miss her, we love her and we need her found."
Babb's body was found on the banks of the river, near a fishing spot by the intersection of Beacham Road and U.S. Highway 25. A dirt clearing off Beacham Road leads to paths down to the river, where fishermen were casting their lines Monday with no obvious signs of the law enforcement presence from the previous day.