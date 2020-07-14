Abbeville Police Chief Ron Bosler said officers were dispatched at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a body being behind the Abbeville County Courthouse. They cleared the scene at about 11:40 a.m.
Coroner Ronnie Ashley said before noon that an autopsy would be conducted on the man soon.
The State Law Enforcement Division is the lead agency, Bosler said. A SLED spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story.