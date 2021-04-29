Two 14-year-olds died after an all-terrain vehicle struck a tractor-trailer just after 4:40 p.m. Thursday in Joanna.
Jasmine Peake of Joanna and Madison Simmons of Gray Court died in the wreck, according to Chief Deputy Patti Canupp with the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The truck was traveling south along Milton Road when it was struck by a 2013 Honda ATV that was heading west on Pickens Street, according to Trooper Joe Hovis with the state Highway Patrol. He said the driver and passenger on the ATV died at the scene. Neither was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating.
“What a sad day this has been for all families and department involved,” Canupp wrote to media. “... My heart goes out to the families and everyone involved.”