Tiffany Ownbey is taking a stand against predatory behavior.
She has asked for a state investigation into video of her that was taken in secret and released without her consent, she said through her attorney.
Ownbey, Belton’s mayor, worked with Anderson attorney Druanne White on a news release sent Thursday evening following news reports of a SLED investigation into the unauthorized release of a video involving Ownbey. In it, White said Ownbey had a relationship with a man several years ago, and he recorded an intimate encounter between them without consent.
“This same man later admitted to Tiffany that he had secretly recorded her,” the release said. “He threatened to publicly distribute the recording if she broke up with him. Tiffany informed him that she would press charges if he did so.”
Years later, with no contact between them and after Ownbey was elected mayor, she heard rumor the video might be released and asked that SLED to look into it.
“She refused to tacitly condone the man’s repugnant behavior by remaining silent,” the release said. “She realized that, as a female leader, she had to stand firm against this kind of conduct so that other females would see her example and fight back.”
The video was released, and SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby confirmed the agency has an open investigation into the matter.
“Although Tiffany certainly expected adverse publicity, she was shocked to see that she was immediately victim shamed by some,” White’s release said.
Ahead of other news organizations reporting on the investigation, the Belton News-Chronicle wrote about obtaining the video and the writer shared an account of what they saw in the video. The story characterized the release of the video but did not cite a source regarding the nature of the video’s release.
Ownbey denounced the News-Chronicle’s reporting in an interview and on social media, taking to Facebook to express her frustration.
“I’ve been silent for a good reason,” she said in Facebook post at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday. “Myself and my attorney, Druanne White, will be addressing everything regarding the events at hand including the inaccurate, disturbing and false reporting from the Belton News Chronicle in an official press release this afternoon!”
Ownbey reminded people that while she is mayor, she’s also a mother and encouraged people to respect her privacy.
News-Chronicle Editor Elaine Ellison-Rider said she stands by what she wrote and said the disagreement stems over Ellison-Rider’s characterization of the video’s recency. She said she was unable to reach out to SLED for comment before the paper’s weekly deadline.
In Thursday’s news release, Ownbey’s attorney said the mayor would continue to fight against predatory sexual behavior. She called for legislative action to protect women from situations like these.
“It is 2020,” the release said. “She wants to make sure that there are adverse consequences for those who secretly record a sexual interlude and then use it as revenge porn. She does not want other women to be victimized in this manner.”