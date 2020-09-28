AT&T is experiencing an outage affecting customers throughout South Carolina.
"We are experiencing an interruption in our cell service this morning," Lt. Bill Rhyne, state Highway Patrol spokesman, said in an email to media.
Several Index-Journal employees reported being unable to make phone calls on their AT&T cellphones.
Downdetector.com is reporting thousands of outage reports on its website. According to a map of common outage reports, South Carolina appears to be the most affected by the disruption in service.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office is not affected by the outage.
"We are operating as normal," GCSO Sgt. Jeff Graham said.
Attempts to reach an AT&T spokesperson were unsuccessful.